LSD spreading at fast pace

Recorder Report 07 Jul, 2022

LAHORE: Speakers at a seminar on ‘Lumpy Skin Disease’ (LSD) arranged by the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) termed the disease an emerging threat to the livestock which is also spreading in Pakistan at a fast pace.

The Department of Veterinary Medicine arranged the national seminar which was presided over by the Chairman Punjab Higher Education Commission Prof Dr Shahid Munir while Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad, Director General (Research) Livestock & Dairy Development Department Dr Abdul Rehman and various others attended the seminar.

While addressing the audiences, Prof Dr Shahid Munir urged the development of local vaccine for the control of LSD. He hoped UVAS researchers will play their lead role to curb this deadly disease which hampered in the development of livestock sector in Pakistan.

Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad said that Lumpy Skin Disease virus is an emerging threat to the world and it is spreading rapidly in Pakistan. He said that UVAS is playing its role to cope up Lumpy Skin Disease and assisted the government to develop guidelines for the control of this disease. He mentioned UVAS is also providing disease diagnostic and treatment services to the farming community.

In the seminar national and international speakers delivered their lectures on socio economic impact, diagnostic tool, and clinical management, disease reporting mechanism, world situation, and innovative solution for the eradication of Lumpy Skin Disease etc.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Livestock & Dairy Development Department (L&DDD) Punjab has setup pickets on entry points of the provincial metropolis to stop entrance of the sacrificial animals with any disease. Statistics provided by the Livestock Department disclosed that more than 20 animals were treated at these points. So far a total of 20,479 large animals, 99,622 goats and sheep, 8,598 animal carts have been sprayed in Lahore while 217 animals have been provided treatment facilities in the cattle markets of Lahore district.

