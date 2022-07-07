WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
July 06, 2022
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 5-Jul-22 1-Jul-22 30-Jun-22 29-Jun-22
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.112825 0.11216 0.112496 0.111938
Euro 0.777582 0.783897 0.782282 0.789041
Japanese yen 0.005551 0.00553 0.005512 0.005512
U.K. pound 0.90854 0.906539 0.911972 0.91212
U.S. dollar 0.755668 0.75194 0.753136 0.750253
Algerian dinar 0.005145 0.005149 0.005142
Australian dollar 0.519371 0.513575 0.518835 0.517525
Botswana pula 0.061058 0.060929 0.061071
Brazilian real 0.140216 0.141512 0.1438 0.143556
Brunei dollar 0.541154 0.539838 0.541124 0.540684
Canadian dollar 0.584461 0.582585
Chilean peso 0.000815 0.000807 0.000819 0.000829
Czech koruna 0.031665 0.031617 0.031896
Danish krone 0.10452 0.105376 0.105157 0.106065
Indian rupee 0.009556 0.009507 0.00954 0.009504
Israeli New Shekel 0.214739 0.213256 0.215182 0.217465
Korean won 0.000582 0.000579 0.000583 0.000584
Kuwaiti dinar 2.46306 2.45561 2.44821
Malaysian ringgit 0.171082 0.170547
Mauritian rupee 0.016575 0.016548 0.016627 0.016677
Mexican peso 0.036755 0.036893 0.037407 0.037244
New Zealand dollar 0.470366 0.468496 0.467961 0.469021
Norwegian krone 0.075604 0.075629 0.075594 0.076558
Omani rial 1.96533 1.95874 1.95124
Peruvian sol 0.195972 0.195665 0.197156
Philippine peso 0.013717 0.013679 0.013688 0.013702
Polish zloty 0.164465 0.166705 0.168017 0.168471
Qatari riyal 0.207601 0.206905 0.206113
Russian ruble 0.012915 0.013985 0.014342 0.014665
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.200836 0.200067
Singapore dollar 0.541154 0.539838 0.541124 0.540684
South African rand 0.046009 0.045805 0.046029 0.04664
Swedish krona 0.072765 0.073071 0.073697 0.073734
Swiss franc 0.783157 0.782985 0.785089 0.78891
Thai baht 0.021165 0.021159 0.021343 0.021391
Trinidadian dollar 0.111861 0.111285 0.111524 0.110979
U.A.E. dirham 0.205764 0.205074 0.204289
Uruguayan peso 0.018808 0.01882 0.018893 0.019009
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
