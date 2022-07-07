WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== July 06, 2022 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 5-Jul-22 1-Jul-22 30-Jun-22 29-Jun-22 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.112825 0.11216 0.112496 0.111938 Euro 0.777582 0.783897 0.782282 0.789041 Japanese yen 0.005551 0.00553 0.005512 0.005512 U.K. pound 0.90854 0.906539 0.911972 0.91212 U.S. dollar 0.755668 0.75194 0.753136 0.750253 Algerian dinar 0.005145 0.005149 0.005142 Australian dollar 0.519371 0.513575 0.518835 0.517525 Botswana pula 0.061058 0.060929 0.061071 Brazilian real 0.140216 0.141512 0.1438 0.143556 Brunei dollar 0.541154 0.539838 0.541124 0.540684 Canadian dollar 0.584461 0.582585 Chilean peso 0.000815 0.000807 0.000819 0.000829 Czech koruna 0.031665 0.031617 0.031896 Danish krone 0.10452 0.105376 0.105157 0.106065 Indian rupee 0.009556 0.009507 0.00954 0.009504 Israeli New Shekel 0.214739 0.213256 0.215182 0.217465 Korean won 0.000582 0.000579 0.000583 0.000584 Kuwaiti dinar 2.46306 2.45561 2.44821 Malaysian ringgit 0.171082 0.170547 Mauritian rupee 0.016575 0.016548 0.016627 0.016677 Mexican peso 0.036755 0.036893 0.037407 0.037244 New Zealand dollar 0.470366 0.468496 0.467961 0.469021 Norwegian krone 0.075604 0.075629 0.075594 0.076558 Omani rial 1.96533 1.95874 1.95124 Peruvian sol 0.195972 0.195665 0.197156 Philippine peso 0.013717 0.013679 0.013688 0.013702 Polish zloty 0.164465 0.166705 0.168017 0.168471 Qatari riyal 0.207601 0.206905 0.206113 Russian ruble 0.012915 0.013985 0.014342 0.014665 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.200836 0.200067 Singapore dollar 0.541154 0.539838 0.541124 0.540684 South African rand 0.046009 0.045805 0.046029 0.04664 Swedish krona 0.072765 0.073071 0.073697 0.073734 Swiss franc 0.783157 0.782985 0.785089 0.78891 Thai baht 0.021165 0.021159 0.021343 0.021391 Trinidadian dollar 0.111861 0.111285 0.111524 0.110979 U.A.E. dirham 0.205764 0.205074 0.204289 Uruguayan peso 0.018808 0.01882 0.018893 0.019009 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022