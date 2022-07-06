Punjab govt to release Rs360m for relief operations

LAHORE: The Punjab Finance Department has decided to release Rs 360 million to various districts to carry out immediate rescue and relief operations during the monsoon session and any other natural calamity.

As per the notification issued on Tuesday, the finance department agrees to sanction and release the funds through technical supplementary grant during the current financial year (2022-2023).

The 36 districts of Punjab will receive Rs 10 million each to meet the expenses for rescue and relief operations, if need arises.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022