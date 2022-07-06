ANL 10.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.86%)
Pakistan

1.2m tubewells to be converted to solar mode

Nuzhat Nazar 06 Jul, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The government has given special directions for converting 1.2 million agriculture tubewells to solar.

This was said by Minister for National Food Security, Tariq Bashir Cheema, on Tuesday, while addressing the press conference.

He said this project will be financed through banks and farmers will be provided loans on easy installments. He said this will help the farmers get free electricity.

He said that short- and long-term policies are being framed to uplift the agriculture sector.

The minister said an unprecedented relief has been given to the farmers in the budget and “we have abolished sales tax on tractors” while adding that no duty has been increased on the fertilizers.

He said we are working to bolster the production of palm oil, wheat, and cotton.

He said the wheat support price will be announced before its sowing, whilst cotton intervention price will also be announced soon considering the international price to encourage farmers cultivate both the crops on more land.

