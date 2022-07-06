‘1122 emergency service to be launched in Hyderabad’

HYDERABAD: Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro who is also acting Director General Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) has disclosed that by next year 1122 emergency service would be launched in Hyderabad and agreement had been signed for solid waste management in the city and garbage disposal would start by August.

He was speaking to members of Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI) here on Tuesday evening. He said Site area filtration plant had been made functional and it would soon be handed over to Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa).

“Water quality in Hyderabad is comparatively better than Karachi”, he said and remarked that with 1000MW electricity shall the power outages had increased in the city. He said it was affecting water supply and drainage sector.

He promised to resolve issues of wedding halls and marriage gardens. He said underpasses were also needed for the city. He sought cooperation of business community for refurbishment and beautification of greenbelts and roundabouts. He assured the business community that issues of fruit market would be resolved on priority basis.

HCCI president Adeel Siddiqui in his address of welcome said that production in small and medium enterprises was falling due to increased petroleum prices, electricity and gas tariffs as well as unscheduled power cuts.

He said that that due to administrative issues industrialists were facing problems. He said city needed well equipped fire fighting system. He said that even potable water was not available in many areas of Latifabad.

