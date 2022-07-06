WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== July 05, 2022 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 1-Jul-22 30-Jun-22 29-Jun-22 28-Jun-22 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.11216 0.112496 0.111938 0.111912 Euro 0.783897 0.782282 0.789041 0.790306 Japanese yen 0.00552978 0.00551223 0.00551211 0.00552473 U.K. pound 0.906539 0.911972 0.91212 0.916025 U.S. dollar 0.75194 0.753136 0.750253 0.748325 Algerian dinar 0.00514497 0.00514884 0.00514234 0.00514326 Australian dollar 0.513575 0.518835 0.517525 0.51844 Botswana pula 0.0609287 0.0610706 0.0614375 Brazilian real 0.141512 0.1438 0.143556 0.143431 Brunei dollar 0.539838 0.541124 0.540684 0.540112 Canadian dollar 0.584461 0.582585 0.58172 Chilean peso 0.000806733 0.000818653 0.000828716 0.000820991 Czech koruna 0.0316646 0.0316165 0.0318958 0.0319578 Danish krone 0.105376 0.105157 0.106065 0.106233 Indian rupee 0.00950692 0.00954036 0.00950438 0.00950899 Israeli New Shekel 0.213256 0.215182 0.217465 0.21779 Korean won 0.000578504 0.000582517 0.0005839 0.000582082 Kuwaiti dinar 2.45561 2.44821 2.44311 Malaysian ringgit 0.170547 Mauritian rupee 0.0165484 0.016627 0.0166767 0.016661 Mexican peso 0.0368929 0.0374071 0.0372439 0.0374449 New Zealand dollar 0.468496 0.467961 0.469021 0.471183 Norwegian krone 0.0756289 0.0755941 0.076558 0.0764541 Omani rial 1.95874 1.95124 1.94623 Peruvian sol 0.195665 0.197156 0.198495 Philippine peso 0.0136791 0.0136882 0.0137015 0.0136104 Polish zloty 0.166705 0.168017 0.168471 0.168629 Qatari riyal 0.206905 0.206113 0.205584 Russian ruble 0.013985 0.0143421 0.0146654 0.0141274 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.200836 0.200067 0.199553 Singapore dollar 0.539838 0.541124 0.540684 0.540112 South African rand 0.0458053 0.0460287 0.0466401 0.046786 Swedish krona 0.0730713 0.0736967 0.0737335 0.0744535 Swiss franc 0.782985 0.785089 0.78891 0.782767 Thai baht 0.0211594 0.0213432 0.0213906 0.0212237 Trinidadian dollar 0.111285 0.111524 0.110979 0.110763 U.A.E. dirham 0.205074 0.204289 0.203764 Uruguayan peso 0.0188197 0.0188931 0.0190091 0.0191515 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

