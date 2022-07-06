WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
July 05, 2022
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 1-Jul-22 30-Jun-22 29-Jun-22 28-Jun-22
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.11216 0.112496 0.111938 0.111912
Euro 0.783897 0.782282 0.789041 0.790306
Japanese yen 0.00552978 0.00551223 0.00551211 0.00552473
U.K. pound 0.906539 0.911972 0.91212 0.916025
U.S. dollar 0.75194 0.753136 0.750253 0.748325
Algerian dinar 0.00514497 0.00514884 0.00514234 0.00514326
Australian dollar 0.513575 0.518835 0.517525 0.51844
Botswana pula 0.0609287 0.0610706 0.0614375
Brazilian real 0.141512 0.1438 0.143556 0.143431
Brunei dollar 0.539838 0.541124 0.540684 0.540112
Canadian dollar 0.584461 0.582585 0.58172
Chilean peso 0.000806733 0.000818653 0.000828716 0.000820991
Czech koruna 0.0316646 0.0316165 0.0318958 0.0319578
Danish krone 0.105376 0.105157 0.106065 0.106233
Indian rupee 0.00950692 0.00954036 0.00950438 0.00950899
Israeli New Shekel 0.213256 0.215182 0.217465 0.21779
Korean won 0.000578504 0.000582517 0.0005839 0.000582082
Kuwaiti dinar 2.45561 2.44821 2.44311
Malaysian ringgit 0.170547
Mauritian rupee 0.0165484 0.016627 0.0166767 0.016661
Mexican peso 0.0368929 0.0374071 0.0372439 0.0374449
New Zealand dollar 0.468496 0.467961 0.469021 0.471183
Norwegian krone 0.0756289 0.0755941 0.076558 0.0764541
Omani rial 1.95874 1.95124 1.94623
Peruvian sol 0.195665 0.197156 0.198495
Philippine peso 0.0136791 0.0136882 0.0137015 0.0136104
Polish zloty 0.166705 0.168017 0.168471 0.168629
Qatari riyal 0.206905 0.206113 0.205584
Russian ruble 0.013985 0.0143421 0.0146654 0.0141274
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.200836 0.200067 0.199553
Singapore dollar 0.539838 0.541124 0.540684 0.540112
South African rand 0.0458053 0.0460287 0.0466401 0.046786
Swedish krona 0.0730713 0.0736967 0.0737335 0.0744535
Swiss franc 0.782985 0.785089 0.78891 0.782767
Thai baht 0.0211594 0.0213432 0.0213906 0.0212237
Trinidadian dollar 0.111285 0.111524 0.110979 0.110763
U.A.E. dirham 0.205074 0.204289 0.203764
Uruguayan peso 0.0188197 0.0188931 0.0190091 0.0191515
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments