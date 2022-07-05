Dubai-bound Indian air carrier makes emergency landing at Karachi airport

A Dubai-bound flight operated by Indian budget airline SpiceJet from New Delhi made an emergency landing on Tuesday at Karachi's Jinnah International Airport.

A SpiceJet B737 aircraft, operating flight SG-11 (Delhi - Dubai), was diverted to Karachi due to an indicator light malfunctioning, the Indian airline said on its Twitter handle.

"The aircraft landed safely at Karachi and passengers were safely disembarked," it added.

The airline further said that no emergency was declared and the aircraft made a normal landing, adding that a replacement aircraft is being sent to Karachi that will take the passengers to Dubai.

A statement issued by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said passengers have been shifted to transit where they were being served refreshments, it was reported.