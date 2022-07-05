ANL 10.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.24%)
Crisis-hit Sri Lanka to present debt restructure plan to IMF by August

Reuters 05 Jul, 2022

COLOMBO: Crisis-hit Sri Lanka will present to the International Monetary Fund by the end of August a plan to restructure its debt, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe told parliament on Tuesday.

The country of 22 million people is unable to pay for essential import of food items, fertiliser, medicines and fuel because of a severe dollar crunch.

Crisis-hit Sri Lanka just days from running out of fuel

Speaking after a recent visit by an IMF delegation, the prime minister said the government hoped to get approval for a four-year funding programme, as he outlined a road map to carry the Indian Ocean island out of its crisis.

Last week, the IMF said talks with Sri Lanka had been “constructive”, raising hopes it would soon grant preliminary approval for a desperately needed financial support package.

