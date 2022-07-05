ANL 10.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.24%)
Indian shares rise as energy, metals boost

Reuters 05 Jul, 2022

BENGALURU: Indian shares edged higher on Tuesday, lifted by energy companies and beaten-down metal stocks, and as PTC India Financial Services received a boost from a satisfactory audit report on its business operations.

The NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.58% to 15,926.35, while the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.55% at 53,529.04, as of 0358 GMT.

The Nifty metals index rose 1% after falling as much as nearly 2.5% in previous session, while the energy index was up 0.86%.

Indian shares rise

Among individual gainers, PTC India Financial Services’ shares jumped 18%, while Marksans Pharma rose 12% after a proposal to buy back shares.

PTC India Financial has been under the Indian market regulator’s radar for its corporate governance issues.

Meanwhile, Asian shares inched up on Tuesday morning as positive economic data and hints of easing Sino-US tensions offered some respite to the recent sell-offs, though persistent fears about a global recession and sky-high inflation kept most buyers at bay.

india stock

