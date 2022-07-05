ANL 10.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.57%)
ASC 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.85%)
ASL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
AVN 77.10 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.98%)
BOP 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
CNERGY 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
FFL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.46%)
FNEL 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.19%)
GGGL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
GGL 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.36%)
GTECH 8.74 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.58%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
KEL 2.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.72%)
KOSM 3.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.41%)
PACE 3.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.85%)
PRL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.95%)
PTC 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
SILK 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 36.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.41%)
TELE 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.51%)
TPL 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
TPLP 20.10 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.95%)
TREET 28.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.52%)
TRG 76.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.39%)
UNITY 19.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.25%)
WAVES 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.32%)
WTL 1.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 5.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
BR100 4,076 Decreased By -14.9 (-0.36%)
BR30 14,973 Increased By 20.3 (0.14%)
KSE100 41,303 Decreased By -45.2 (-0.11%)
KSE30 15,716 Decreased By -21.3 (-0.14%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

China says Vice Premier Liu had ‘constructive’ exchange with US Yellen

Reuters 05 Jul, 2022

BEIJING: Chinese Vice Premier Liu He had a “constructive” exchange over macro economies and global supply chains via a video call with US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Tuesday, China’s commerce ministry said.

The two sides had a “pragmatic and frank” exchange of views on topics including the macroeconomic situation and the stability of the global industrial and supply chains, said a statement from the ministry.

China also expressed concerns over the additional tariffs the United States imposed on Chinese goods and sanctions on Chinese firms, and both sides agreed to maintain dialogue, the ministry said.

“As the global economy faces grim challenges, there is a great significance to strengthen the communication and coordination of the macro policies between China and the United States.

Safeguarding the stability of global industrial chains and supply chains will serve the benefits of China, the US and the whole world,“ according to the statement.

Developers let Chinese farmers pay for homes with watermelons

The invitation for the call came from the US Treasury Secretary, according to the ministry. US President Joe Biden is in the process of making up his mind on easing US tariffs on China, in part to ease inflation which he has said is a top priority.

There has been a divergence on easing the tariffs within the Biden administration, and Yellen had said some tariffs on China inherited from the administration of former President Donald Trump made “no strategic sense”.

US national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on June 27 at the G7 summit in southern Germany that Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping are expected to speak in the next few weeks.

Joe Biden US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen Chinese Vice Premier Liu China’s commerce ministry

Comments

1000 characters

China says Vice Premier Liu had ‘constructive’ exchange with US Yellen

IMF program ‘on track’, insists Miftah

Imports from Afghanistan: Govt likely to amend Import Policy Order

Free electricity: Hamza follows in Kejriwal’s footsteps

May FCA: Rs9.42/unit tariff hike approved for KE

Govt says power situation to improve in a few days

Govt officials asked to report, deposit all Toshakhana gifts

Police arrest suspect after gunman kills six at US July 4 parade

Hydro-Met, Climate Services: Approval sought for $188m WB-funded project

Iran, Russia and Turkey mull joint car production

Babar Ghauri arrested at Karachi airport

Read more stories