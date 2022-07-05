KARACHI: On Friday at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 15.678 billion and the number of lots traded at 21,368.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 6.738 billion, followed by NSDQ 100 (PKR 2.374 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 2.128 billion), Silver (PKR 1.549 billion), Currencies through COTS (PKR 1.469 billion), SP 500 (PKR 491.055 million), DJ (PKR 359.280 million), Platinum (PKR 281.036 million), Japan Equity (PKR 85.600 million), Palladium (PKR 79.512 million), Natural Gas (PKR 74.135 million), Copper (PKR 42.900 million) and Brent (PKR 2.962 million). In Agricultural Commodities, one lot of Cotton amounting to PKR 0.983 million was traded.

