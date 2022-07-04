ANL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-6.91%)
ASC 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.26%)
ASL 11.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.98%)
AVN 76.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-2.13%)
BOP 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.27%)
CNERGY 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.59%)
FFL 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.81%)
FNEL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGGL 11.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.95%)
GGL 16.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.03%)
GTECH 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-5.23%)
HUMNL 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.31%)
KEL 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.03%)
KOSM 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-7.51%)
MLCF 26.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.88%)
PACE 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-3.23%)
PIBTL 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.27%)
PRL 16.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-6.48%)
PTC 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.55%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.68%)
SNGP 36.30 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (4.46%)
TELE 10.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.2%)
TPL 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.87%)
TPLP 19.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.83%)
TREET 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.72%)
TRG 76.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.55%)
UNITY 19.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.5%)
WAVES 12.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.09%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.73%)
YOUW 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-7.99%)
BR100 4,091 Decreased By -25.7 (-0.62%)
BR30 14,953 Decreased By -115.9 (-0.77%)
KSE100 41,348 Decreased By -282.2 (-0.68%)
KSE30 15,737 Decreased By -124.3 (-0.78%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sri Lankan shares end lower as industrial stocks fall

Reuters 04 Jul, 2022

Sri Lankan shares closed more than 1% lower on Monday after rising in the previous session, hurt by losses in industrial and financial stocks.

At the close of trade, the CSE All-Share index was down 1.31% at 7,359.55, after falling 2.53% last week.

Sri Lanka is currently facing its worst economic crisis in seven decades, unable to pay for essential imports such as fuel and medicine due to a severe shortage of foreign exchange.

A top Sri Lankan minister said on Sunday the country was struggling to raise $587 million to pay for about half a dozen fuel shipments.

International Monetary Fund officials will continue to hold talks with Sri Lanka for a possible $3 billion bailout package, the global lender said last week after wrapping up a 10-day visit to Colombo.

Sri Lankan shares end higher as financial stocks gain

On the CSE All-Share index, trading volume jumped to 109.8 million shares from 35.5 million shares in the previous session.

Conglomerate Expolanka Holdings Plc and Browns Investments were the top losers on the index, declining 3.8% and nearly 4% respectively.

The equity market turnover was 1.31 billion rupees ($3.65 million), according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net buyers in the equity market, purchasing 38.1 million rupees worth of shares, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading 1.3 billion rupees worth of shares, the data showed.

Sri Lankan shares CSE All-Share index Sri Lankan stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Sri Lankan shares end lower as industrial stocks fall

Govt rules out imposing smart lockdown as Covid positivity rate increases

Nepra okays Rs9.66 per unit hike in K-Electric’s tariff

Households using up to 100 units of power to get free electricity: CM Hamza Shehbaz

Fauji Fertilizer temporarily shuts down Ghotki plant

Rupee gains against dollar, closes at 204.56

Pakistan looks forward to engaging with US at all levels: PM Shehbaz

Oil prices reverse losses, gain on tight supply concerns

Digital banking start-up YAP raises $41mn, plans to expand into Saudi Arabia

Suez Canal records highest ever annual revenue of $7bn

Pakistan’s trade deficit widens 57% YoY in FY22

Read more stories