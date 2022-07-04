ANL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-6.91%)
ASC 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.26%)
ASL 11.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.98%)
AVN 76.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-2.13%)
BOP 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.27%)
CNERGY 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.59%)
FFL 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.81%)
FNEL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGGL 11.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.95%)
GGL 16.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.03%)
GTECH 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-5.23%)
HUMNL 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.31%)
KEL 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.03%)
KOSM 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-7.51%)
MLCF 26.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.88%)
PACE 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-3.23%)
PIBTL 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.27%)
PRL 16.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-6.48%)
PTC 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.55%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.68%)
SNGP 36.30 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (4.46%)
TELE 10.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.2%)
TPL 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.87%)
TPLP 19.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.83%)
TREET 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.72%)
TRG 76.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.55%)
UNITY 19.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.5%)
WAVES 12.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.09%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.73%)
YOUW 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-7.99%)
BR100 4,091 Decreased By -25.7 (-0.62%)
BR30 14,953 Decreased By -115.9 (-0.77%)
KSE100 41,348 Decreased By -282.2 (-0.68%)
KSE30 15,737 Decreased By -124.3 (-0.78%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Miftah Ismail reiterates ‘IMF program on track’, dismisses reports of delay

BR Web Desk Updated 04 Jul, 2022

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail on Monday dismissed reports suggesting postponement of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme, maintaining that the bailout remains "on track".

Taking to social media, Miftah stated: “I have been reading with some amusement all the tweets and stories about IMF program being postponed or delayed due to some anti-corruption law.”

The statement comes after some posts circulating on social media stated that the IMF programme has been “further delayed” due to negotiations pertaining to anti-corruption laws alongside other financial measures i.e. increasing gas and electricity prices.

“There is no truth to it,” responded Miftah. “The IMF program is on track,” he said.

The reports come at a time when the incumbent government has been actively pursuing the IMF to revive its stalled Extended Fund Facility (EFF) programme.

Last week, Pakistan received combined economic and financial targets for the seventh and eighth reviews of its IMF bailout programme, said Miftah.

He said the government had received the lender's Memorandum of Economic and Financial Policies (MEFP) for both reviews, following meetings last week between the two sides.

The IMF programme is widely seen as crucial for Pakistan's economy, which has struggled with high inflation and a widening current account deficit.

Last month, Pakistan and IMF made progress on the budget measures for 2022-23, with additional policy actions committed by Islamabad to revive the stalled EFF including generating more taxes and increasing petroleum levy from July 1.

The agreement led to the imposition of 10% poverty alleviation tax or super tax on 13 sectors, including cement, steel, sugar, oil and gas, fertiliser, LNG, textile, banks, automobile, beverages, chemicals and tobacco sectors.

Pakistan entered the 39-month, $6 billion IMF programme in 2019, but less than half of the amount has been disbursed to date as Islamabad has struggled to keep targets on track.

IMF Miftah Ismail IMF programme MEFP Super Tax budget measures

Comments

1000 characters

Miftah Ismail reiterates ‘IMF program on track’, dismisses reports of delay

Nepra allows Rs9.66 per unit hike in K-Electric’s tariff

Households using up to 100 units of power to get free electricity: CM Hamza Shehbaz

KSE-100 falls as record inflation reading takes toll, volume remains low

Fauji Fertilizer temporarily shuts down Ghotki plant

Rupee gains against dollar, closes at 204.56

Oil prices reverse losses, gain on tight supply concerns

Digital banking start-up YAP raises $41mn, plans to expand into Saudi Arabia

Govt rules out imposing smart lockdown as Covid positivity rate increases

Pakistan looks forward to engaging with US at all levels: PM Shehbaz

Read more stories