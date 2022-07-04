Households using up to 100 units of power to get free electricity: CM Hamza Shehbaz

Acting Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shehbaz said on Monday that the government will provide free electricity to the households consuming up to 100 units, Aaj News reported.

He made this announcement while addressing a press conference in Lahore.

CM Shehbaz said that the government recognised poor people's problems, and was taking measures to provide relief to the masses.

He said that the Punjab government will bear the utility expenses of those consumers who use up to 100 units of electricity.

He said that the government has set aside Rs100 billion for the relief programme which will benefit nine million households.

CM Punjab further announced to provide free solar panels to the deserving families.

CM Hamza said that the economic situation will soon return to normalcy in Pakistan.

“The International Monetary Fund (IMF) Programme will continue and international donors will come,” he said, adding that the friendly countries will also help Pakistan.

Criticising the previous government, the chief minister said that the nation will hold the PTI leaders accountable.

“The PTI government ruined the economy and Imran Khan has to give an account of the foreign funding, Toshakhana, and Farah Khan’s corruption of billions of rupees.”

Talking about the Punjab by-polls set to take place on July 17, CM Hamza said that the PML-N will come out on top.