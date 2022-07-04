ANL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-6.91%)
ASC 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.26%)
ASL 11.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.98%)
AVN 76.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-2.13%)
BOP 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.27%)
CNERGY 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.59%)
FFL 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.81%)
FNEL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGGL 11.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.95%)
GGL 16.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.03%)
GTECH 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-5.23%)
HUMNL 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.31%)
KEL 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.03%)
KOSM 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-7.51%)
MLCF 26.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.88%)
PACE 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-3.23%)
PIBTL 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.27%)
PRL 16.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-6.48%)
PTC 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.55%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.68%)
SNGP 36.30 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (4.46%)
TELE 10.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.2%)
TPL 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.87%)
TPLP 19.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.83%)
TREET 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.72%)
TRG 76.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.55%)
UNITY 19.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.5%)
WAVES 12.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.09%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.73%)
YOUW 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-7.99%)
BR100 4,091 Decreased By -25.7 (-0.62%)
BR30 14,953 Decreased By -115.9 (-0.77%)
KSE100 41,348 Decreased By -282.2 (-0.68%)
KSE30 15,737 Decreased By -124.3 (-0.78%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Households using up to 100 units of power to get free electricity: CM Hamza Shehbaz

BR Web Desk Updated 04 Jul, 2022

Acting Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shehbaz said on Monday that the government will provide free electricity to the households consuming up to 100 units, Aaj News reported.

He made this announcement while addressing a press conference in Lahore.

CM Shehbaz said that the government recognised poor people's problems, and was taking measures to provide relief to the masses.

He said that the Punjab government will bear the utility expenses of those consumers who use up to 100 units of electricity.

Punjab govt lifts ban on closure of markets at 9pm until July 9

He said that the government has set aside Rs100 billion for the relief programme which will benefit nine million households.

CM Punjab further announced to provide free solar panels to the deserving families.

CM Hamza said that the economic situation will soon return to normalcy in Pakistan.

“The International Monetary Fund (IMF) Programme will continue and international donors will come,” he said, adding that the friendly countries will also help Pakistan.

Criticising the previous government, the chief minister said that the nation will hold the PTI leaders accountable.

“The PTI government ruined the economy and Imran Khan has to give an account of the foreign funding, Toshakhana, and Farah Khan’s corruption of billions of rupees.”

Talking about the Punjab by-polls set to take place on July 17, CM Hamza said that the PML-N will come out on top.

Hamza Shehbaz Chief Minister Punjab free solar panels free electricity 100 units free

Comments

1000 characters

Households using up to 100 units of power to get free electricity: CM Hamza Shehbaz

Govt rules out imposing smart lockdown as Covid positivity rate increases

Nepra okays Rs9.66 per unit hike in K-Electric’s tariff

Fauji Fertilizer temporarily shuts down Ghotki plant

Rupee gains against dollar, closes at 204.56

Pakistan looks forward to engaging with US at all levels: PM Shehbaz

Oil prices reverse losses, gain on tight supply concerns

Digital banking start-up YAP raises $41mn, plans to expand into Saudi Arabia

Suez Canal records highest ever annual revenue of $7bn

Pakistan’s trade deficit widens 57% YoY in FY22

Read more stories