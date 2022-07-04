ANL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-6.91%)
ASC 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.26%)
ASL 11.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.98%)
AVN 76.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-2.13%)
BOP 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.27%)
CNERGY 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.59%)
FFL 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.81%)
FNEL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGGL 11.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.95%)
GGL 16.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.03%)
GTECH 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-5.23%)
HUMNL 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.31%)
KEL 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.03%)
KOSM 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-7.51%)
MLCF 26.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.88%)
PACE 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-3.23%)
PIBTL 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.27%)
PRL 16.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-6.48%)
PTC 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.55%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.68%)
SNGP 36.30 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (4.46%)
TELE 10.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.2%)
TPL 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.87%)
TPLP 19.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.83%)
TREET 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.72%)
TRG 76.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.55%)
UNITY 19.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.5%)
WAVES 12.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.09%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.73%)
YOUW 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-7.99%)
BR100 4,091 Decreased By -25.7 (-0.62%)
BR30 14,953 Decreased By -115.9 (-0.77%)
KSE100 41,348 Decreased By -282.2 (-0.68%)
KSE30 15,737 Decreased By -124.3 (-0.78%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Rupee gains against dollar, closes at 204.56

  • Expectations of IMF programme revival continues to drive appreciation
Recorder Report 04 Jul, 2022

The rupee sustained its recovery for a fourth successive session on Monday, gaining a marginal 0.14% against the US dollar on the back of anticipation that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout programme would be revived.

The local currency closed at 204.56, an appreciation of Rs0.29 or 0.14% against the US dollar. The rupee has appreciated Rs7.37 since dropping to its all-time low of Rs211.93 on June 22, 2022.

The improvement comes as Pakistan moves to fulfil several conditions laid down by the IMF with the market now expecting a rather smooth resumption of the programme.

Last week, Pakistan received the IMF Memorandum of Economic and Financial Policies (MEFP), following meetings between the two sides.

Additionally, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that the IMF will club the seventh and eighth reviews of Pakistan’s Extended Fund Facility (EFF), and disburse roughly $1.9 billion in coming days.

Rupee gains against dollar, closes at 204.85

Experts say the latest developments on the IMF programme, widely seen as crucial for Pakistan’s economy, has improved investor sentiment.

Pak-Kuwait Investment Company Head of Research Samiullah Tariq said progress in talks between Pakistan and IMF is driving optimism in the currency market.

“There is anticipation in the market that IMF will announce resumption of the Extended Fund Facility very soon and this is causing the appreciation,” he said. “Rupee is witnessing recovery as the government has passed on the impact of high fuel cost to the consumers and ended the subsidy.”

He highlighted that owing to spike in the prices of petroleum products, oil consumption has fallen which is signalling a drop in the import volume and aiding the local currency.

Pakistan US dollar Pakistan Rupee Pakistan currency markets

Comments

1000 characters

Rupee gains against dollar, closes at 204.56

Govt rules out imposing smart lockdown as Covid positivity rate increases

Nepra okays Rs9.66 per unit hike in K-Electric’s tariff

Fauji Fertilizer temporarily shuts down Ghotki plant

Pakistan looks forward to engaging with US at all levels: PM Shehbaz

Oil prices reverse losses, gain on tight supply concerns

Pakistan’s trade deficit widens 57% YoY in FY22

Digital banking start-up YAP raises $41mn, plans to expand into Saudi Arabia

Suez Canal records highest ever annual revenue of $7bn

Make shut power plants functional, orders PM at last

Read more stories