ANL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-5.14%)
ASC 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.16%)
ASL 11.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.44%)
AVN 76.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.62%)
BOP 5.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 5.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.66%)
FFL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.63%)
FNEL 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
GGGL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.77%)
GGL 16.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.32%)
GTECH 8.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.56%)
HUMNL 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-5%)
KEL 2.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.68%)
KOSM 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-4.05%)
MLCF 26.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.14%)
PACE 2.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.55%)
PIBTL 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.13%)
PRL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-5.04%)
PTC 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
SILK 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.52%)
SNGP 36.50 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (5.04%)
TELE 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.19%)
TPL 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.4%)
TPLP 20.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.66%)
TREET 28.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.7%)
TRG 76.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.92%)
UNITY 19.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.92%)
WAVES 12.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.63%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.46%)
YOUW 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.36%)
BR100 4,100 Decreased By -16.9 (-0.41%)
BR30 15,039 Decreased By -29.2 (-0.19%)
KSE100 41,477 Decreased By -153.4 (-0.37%)
KSE30 15,786 Decreased By -75.4 (-0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia shares rise as banks gain ahead of RBA meet

Reuters Updated 04 Jul, 2022

Australian shares climbed more than 1% on Monday after banks gained ahead of a possible half percentage-point rate hike by the Reserve Bank of Australia and as a jump in commodity stocks added support.

The S&P/ASX 200 index snapped three straight sessions of declines to end the session 1.1% higher.

The benchmark slipped 0.4% on Friday. A Reuters poll found that the RBA is likely to hike its cash rate by 50 basis points again when they meet on Tuesday to tame surging inflation, which hit a 20-year peak in the first quarter of this year.

Robust retail sales and very strong job vacancies data last week further strengthen the case for the central bank to move quickly away from emergency settings, NAB analysts said in a note Rate-sensitive financial stocks climbed 0.9% to be among the top gainers, boosted by the “big four” banks.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia, National Australia Bank, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group and Westpac Banking Corp gained between 0.8% and 1.3%.

The gold index climbed 2.6% to record its best session since June 17, tracking prices of bullion.

Sector heavyweights Newcrest Mining Ltd and Northern Star Resources climbed 2.3% and 3.7%, respectively.

The energy index gained 2.6% as well, despite a fall in oil prices.

Australian shares end week higher on tech gains

However, supply concerns limited losses in crude prices. Santos advanced 3.3%, followed by Woodside Energy Group, which closed 2.7% higher.

Miners closed 0.2% higher as Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals climbed 0.4% each.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 1% to finish the session at 10862.34 points.

Australian shares

Comments

1000 characters

Australia shares rise as banks gain ahead of RBA meet

Previous govt held responsible for power load-shedding

Delay in extension of generation licence hurts KAPCO

Pakistan looks forward to engaging with US at all levels: PM Shehbaz

PSO lodges ‘complaint’ against power plants

Oil prices slip as recession fears rumble on, tight supply stems losses

Pakistan’s trade deficit widens 57% YoY in FY22

Nepra public hearing today: KE seeks Rs11.33/unit tariff hike

Two wind IPPs: Three countries seek debt restructuring

Diplomatic missions: FBR restores ST exemption

KP minister explains why province can’t create ‘surplus’ budget

Read more stories