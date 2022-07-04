PPP leader injured in Larkana firing incident

LARKANA: A local Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader sustained bullet injuries after unidentified men opened fire at his guest house in Larkana.

According to police, the incident occurred owing to a dispute between two rival gangs of the Jatoi community in a Larkana village. “The suspects opened fire on the guest house of PPP leader Amir Zeb Jatoi, resulting in the immediate death of his guard and serious injuries to him,” they said.

The PPP leader has been shifted to hospital where doctors have declared him to be in a critical condition, the police said, adding that the suspects fled the crime scene and police have launched a search operation to nab them.