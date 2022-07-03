ANL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.73%)
Jul 03, 2022
Niemeier ends Watson’s Wimbledon run to reach quarters

AFP 03 Jul, 2022

LONDON: Jule Niemeier beat Heather Watson 6-2, 6-4 on Sunday to set up an all-German Wimbledon quarter-final against Tatjana Maria in only her second Grand Slam main-draw match.

The 97th-ranked Niemeier broke home favourite Watson twice in the first set to establish a firm grip on the match on Centre Court following celebrations to mark the stadium’s 100th anniversary.

The pair swapped service breaks at the start of the second set before a Watson double-fault in the seventh game put Neimeier in the driving seat.

Britain’s Watson, playing in the fourth round at a Grand Slam for the first time, battled hard, saving two match points in the 10th game, but Niemeier converted her third match point when Watson netted with a backhand.

The 22-year-old only made her main-draw debut in a major in this year’s French Open.

“I’m super proud of myself, after playing on Court One and playing a really good match two days ago and coming out again and performing without missing that many balls was pretty good so I’m really happy with today,” said Niemeier.

