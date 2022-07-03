ANL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.73%)
ASC 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.51%)
ASL 11.24 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.27%)
AVN 78.01 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.53%)
BOP 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.04%)
CNERGY 5.41 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.5%)
FFL 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.42%)
FNEL 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.03%)
GGGL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.89%)
GGL 16.78 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.51%)
GTECH 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (6.9%)
HUMNL 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
KEL 2.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.33%)
KOSM 3.46 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (7.79%)
MLCF 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.56%)
PACE 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.33%)
PIBTL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.86%)
PRL 18.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.89%)
PTC 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.58%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.71%)
SNGP 34.75 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.37%)
TELE 10.94 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.2%)
TPL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.52%)
TPLP 20.49 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.69%)
TREET 29.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.86%)
TRG 77.50 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.51%)
UNITY 20.36 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.55%)
WAVES 12.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.01%)
YOUW 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (10.42%)
BR100 4,117 Increased By 16.2 (0.39%)
BR30 15,069 Increased By 42.6 (0.28%)
KSE100 41,630 Increased By 89.5 (0.22%)
KSE30 15,861 Increased By 56.2 (0.36%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Cleanliness arrangements: Punjab CM approves final plan for Eid-ul-Azha

Recorder Report 03 Jul, 2022

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shehbaz took a briefing about cleanliness arrangements for Eid-ul-Azha and approved the final plan in this regard.

The CM ordered to make a control room and get a third party audit of cleanliness plan. He also directed to make special drainage arrangements in view of expected rains during the Eid days.

Hamza activated the administration across Punjab with regard to disposing off residues of animals along with making excellent cleanliness arrangements.

Addressing the CM meeting to review the arrangements relating to the cleanliness plan, the CM directed to timely dispose off residues of animals and further directed to keep the staff alert in all districts in view of the expected rains along with making proper drainage arrangements.

The CM was informed during the meeting that 1086 vehicles would remain in the field on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha while 480 vehicles remained in the field last year. He was further apprised that 3516 pick up vehicles would be taken on rent to lift animals’ residues. About 280 camps would be setup at the union council level in order to collect the animals’ residues.

The CM directed Commissioner Lahore Division, Deputy Commissioner Lahore and administrative officers of other districts of the province to remain in the field on Eid-ul-Azha. The CM directed to pay special attention on the cleanliness arrangements in the inhabited localities.

Commissioner Lahore Division and CEO LWMC gave a briefing about the cleanliness arrangements on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Eid ul Azha Hamza Shehbaz Chief Minister Punjab Cleanliness arrangements drainage arrangements

Comments

1000 characters

Cleanliness arrangements: Punjab CM approves final plan for Eid-ul-Azha

PM for further deepening US-Pak relationship

Renewal of B1/B2 tourist, business visas: US expands interview waiver for Pakistanis

Oil, gas, wheat: Future of Pakistan tied to Russia, says Imran

Private sector wage payments: Digitalisation to boost account ownership: World Bank

NBFCs disburse cumulative loan of Rs13bn in 2 years

Pharma raw materials: No input tax adjustment after 1pc GST payment: FBR

Inter-ministerial body to formulate new Toshakhana policy

Session for CM re-election: Punjab PA deputy speaker ordered to issue notification

Payment of Sinosure fees: PPIB requests SBP to make forex available to PMLTC

Russia reduces sunflower oil export tax sharply to support exports

Read more stories