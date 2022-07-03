Cleanliness arrangements: Punjab CM approves final plan for Eid-ul-Azha

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shehbaz took a briefing about cleanliness arrangements for Eid-ul-Azha and approved the final plan in this regard.

The CM ordered to make a control room and get a third party audit of cleanliness plan. He also directed to make special drainage arrangements in view of expected rains during the Eid days.

Hamza activated the administration across Punjab with regard to disposing off residues of animals along with making excellent cleanliness arrangements.

Addressing the CM meeting to review the arrangements relating to the cleanliness plan, the CM directed to timely dispose off residues of animals and further directed to keep the staff alert in all districts in view of the expected rains along with making proper drainage arrangements.

The CM was informed during the meeting that 1086 vehicles would remain in the field on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha while 480 vehicles remained in the field last year. He was further apprised that 3516 pick up vehicles would be taken on rent to lift animals’ residues. About 280 camps would be setup at the union council level in order to collect the animals’ residues.

The CM directed Commissioner Lahore Division, Deputy Commissioner Lahore and administrative officers of other districts of the province to remain in the field on Eid-ul-Azha. The CM directed to pay special attention on the cleanliness arrangements in the inhabited localities.

Commissioner Lahore Division and CEO LWMC gave a briefing about the cleanliness arrangements on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha.

