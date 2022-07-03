MoITT, PITB discuss strategies for various IT sector initiatives

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Aminul Haque, Friday, presided over the meeting held between the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT) and the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) to discuss and finalise the media and communication strategies for various IT sector initiatives.

The federal minister also discussed the social media strategies for the impactful projection of MoITT’s projects being executed by PITB.

These key projects include National Incubation Centre (NIC), National Freelance Training Program (NFTP), and Crime Analytics and Smart Policing in Pakistan (CASPP). Senior officials from both organizations were present at the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022