Illicit goods worth Rs60m seized during last week

Recorder Report 03 Jul, 2022

KARACHI: The crackdown against the smuggling of contraband goods to and from Pakistan is in full swing as the Customs department has seized illicit goods worth over Rs 60 million approximately in separate incidents during last week.

According to the details, the team of Enforcement Collectorate Karachi intercepted two oil tankers near Mochko checkpoint and recovered 30,000 liters of Iranian smuggled diesel. The total value of the seized smuggled diesel and tankers is estimated to be Rs 27.5 million.

In another case, the Enforcement Karachi seized a trailer truck at Mochko check post loaded with urea while illegally crossing to Balochistan whereas it was destined for Karachi.

The seized urea along with the truck has been handed over to Deputy Commissioner Keamari for further legal action. The value of the urea and trailer truck is estimated to be Rs 29 million.

Similarly, the Exports Collectorate also foiled an attempt to smuggle a substantial quantity of narcotics to Australia. The team of Exports Examination - PICT has made a seizure of 47 kilograms of narcotics (ICE). Further investigation is in progress.

