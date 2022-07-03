ANL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.73%)
LCCI chief briefs PIAF team on measures for economic revival

Recorder Report 03 Jul, 2022

LAHORE: President of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Mian Nauman Kabir while talking to the delegation of Pakistan Industrial & Traders Association Front (PIAF), led by its Chairman Fahim-ur-Rehman Saigol, at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry gave a detailed briefing on the measures initiated by LCCI for the economic revival and well-being of the business community.

He also highlighted the ongoing economic challenges and stressed the need for collective approach to bring the country out of these problems.

Kabir said that the economic prosperity is not too difficult.

He said that Pakistan cannot make an impact at international level only because of lack of awareness about latest business methodologies.

The LCCI president said that Lahore Chamber is also spending a considerable amount of energy on the collection of necessary business-related data that would help bring convert certain unorganized sectors into organized ones.

Mian Nauman Kabir said that the steps must be taken to bring down the cost of doing business. He said that the business community should work together for the promotion of trade and industry. He said that collaboration among Public, Private sector and Academia are a prerequisite to achieve the goal of progress and prosperity.

LCCI president said that the government should bring those people into the tax net who are not paying taxes instead of imposing the new taxes on the existing taxpayers to generate additional revenue.

LCCI business community PIAF Mian Nauman Kabir Fahim ur Rehman Saigol

