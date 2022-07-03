LUMHS VC inaugurates ‘Paediatric Rehabilitation Centre’

HYDERABAD: Vice Chancellor LUMHS, Prof Dr Ikram Din Ujjan inaugurated the first ever “Paediatric Rehabilitation Centre” at CDF Hospital, Stadium Road, Hyderabad, affiliated with Bilawal Medical College Jamshoro on Saturday.

Vice Chancellor expressed that such sort of health facility for the children diagnosed with multiple diseases was need of the hour; it is for the first time that within one roof various facilities related to the rehabilitation of children shall be available in Hyderabad, even in Karachi separate specialities have different centres.

He added that it’s an achievement to provide facility of Speech therapy for delayed Speech and Stammering, Occupational therapy, Physiotherapy, Behaviour therapy, Neuro psychologist assessment for autism, Hyperactivity, Depression, Anxiety, School refusal, Behaviour problems and other related issues shall be treated at the Paediatric Rehabilitation Centre.

