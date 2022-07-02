Govt wants PTI to clash with institutions, law enforcement agencies: Imran Khan

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said on Saturday that the incumbent rulers want his party to clash with the state institutions and law enforcement agencies, adding that his decision to end the long march in the capital averted bloodshed, Aaj News reported.

"I knew there would be anarchy that evening and people would have come face to face with the police and the Rangers," he said while addressing a public gathering of his party at Islamabad's Parade Ground.

"This nation, the police, the Rangers are mine," he said adding: "I don't want to spread anarchy within my nation."

"I had set out just for one purpose: imported govt unacceptable," he said explaining the purpose behind his long march towards Islamabad.

The former premier went on to say that there would have been a sea of people in Islamabad if the government had not used force on May 25.

Imran criticised the Sharif and Bhutto families, saying that they are responsible for the country's economic plight.

"My question from Pakistan's institutions is that how did you allow these thieves to be foisted over us? Is it not your Pakistan? Don't you understand that when you place thieves atop the treasury, the country gets destroyed?"

He said the incumbent rulers' "stolen assets are stashed abroad," adding that they do not have any stakes in the country.

“These two families have been ruling Pakistan for 30 years then who is responsible for destroying this country,” Imran asked.

“It makes no difference to them if the currency depreciates and the country suffers setbacks because they don’t have to live and die here.”

The former premier said that everyone should understand that the Pakistani people will not accept the “US regime change conspiracy.”

PTI chairman said that ending corruption in the country was not his responsibility alone.

“Isn’t it your responsibility too? Or only I am responsible to protect this country,” he asked the institutions.

While referring to a statement of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Imran said no premier has ever called his nation “beggars”.

“I want to send a message to everyone that if someone thinks that people of this country will accept those who worship money, then listen to me you are wrong,” he said.