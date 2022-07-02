June CPI inflation spikes to 21.32pc YoY

ISLAMABAD: The Consumer Price Index-based inflation increased by a massive 21.32 percent on a year-on-year basis in June 2022 as compared to an increase of 13.8 percent in the previous month and 9.7 percent in June 2021, says Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Inflation in the fiscal year 2021-22 averaged 12.15 percent (against target of eight percent) against 8.9 percent during the same period of the corresponding year, ie, 2020-21.

As per the monthly review of price indices by the PBS, on a month-on-month basis, it increased by 6.3per cent in June 2022 as compared to an increase of 0.4per cent in the previous month and a decrease of (-)0.3per cent in June 2021.

According to the PBS data, the prices of food and non-food items including tomatoes, potatoes, eggs, cooking oil, vegetable ghee, masoor, wheat, rice, milk, electricity charges, motor fuels, construction input items, stationery, motor vehicles accessories, cleaning and laundering, liquefied hydrocarbons, and woolen cloth increased.

The CPI inflation Urban, increased by 19.8per cent on a year-on-year basis in June 2022 as compared to an increase of 12.4per cent in the previous month and 9.6per cent in June 2021. On a month-on-month basis, it increased by 6.2per cent in June 2022 as compared to an increase of 0.3per cent in the previous month and a decrease of (-)0.4per cent in June 2021.

CPI inflation Rural, increased by 23.6per cent on a year-on-year basis in June 2022 as compared to an increase of 15.9per cent in the previous month and 9.7per cent in June 2021. On a month-on-month basis, it increased by 6.6per cent in June 2022 as compared to an increase of 0.6per cent in the previous month and a decrease of (-)0.1per cent in June 2021.

The Sensitive Price Index (SPI) inflation on YoY increased by 21.7per cent in June 2022 as compared to an increase of 14.1per cent a month earlier and an increase of 17.6per cent in June 2021. On MoM basis, it increased by 6.2per cent in June 2022 as compared to an increase of 0.6per cent a month earlier and a decrease of (-)0.4per cent in June 2021.

The Wholesale Price Index (WPI) inflation on a YoY basis increased by 38.9per cent in June 2022 as compared to an increase of 29.6per cent a month earlier and an increase of 20.9per cent in June 2021. The WPI inflation on a MoM basis increased by 8.2per cent in June 2022 as compared to an increase of 1.4per cent a month earlier and an increase of 0.9per cent in the corresponding month i.e. June 2021.

Measured by non-food non-energy urban increased by 11.5per cent on YoY basis in June 2022 as compared to an increase of 9.7per cent in the previous month and 6.7per cent in June 2021. On a MoM basis, it increased by 2.0per cent in June 2022 as compared to an increase of 0.7per cent in the previous month, and an increase of 0.3per cent in the corresponding month of last year i.e. June 2021.

Measured by non-food non-energy rural increased by 13.6per cent on a YoY basis in June 2022 as compared to an increase of 11.5per cent in the previous month and 7.3per cent in June 2021. On a MoM basis, it increased by 2.3per cent in June 2022 as compared to an increase of 0.9per cent in the previous month, and an increase of 0.4per cent in the corresponding month of last year i.e. June 2021.

May's inflation reading hits 13.8% in Pakistan

Measured by 20per cent weighted trimmed mean urban increased by 16.7per cent on (YoY) basis in June 2022 as compared to 10.7per cent in the previous month and 9.4per cent in June 2021. On a MoM basis, it increased by 3.5per cent in June 2022 as compared to an increase of 0.8per cent in the previous month and an increase of 0.3per cent in the corresponding month of last year i.e. June 2021.

Measured by 20per cent weighted trimmed mean rural increased by 19.1per cent on (YoY) basis in June 2022 as compared to 14.1per cent in the previous month and by 9.8per cent in June 2021. On MoM basis, it increased by 4.3per cent in June 2022 as compared to an increase of 1.4per cent in the previous month and an increase of 0.6per cent in the corresponding month of last year i.e. June 2021.

Top few commodities, which varied from the previous month and contributed to Urban CPI among food which registered an increase are potatoes (34.64per cent), eggs (19.98per cent), masoor (17.42per cent), mustard oil (17.39per cent), pulse gram (14.03per cent), gram whole (13.62per cent), wheat (13.03per cent), vegetable ghee (12.86per cent), rice (11.67per cent), besan (9.36per cent), tomatoes (9.03per cent), milk (8.18per cent), cooking oil (7.91per cent) and fruits (7.69per cent) and decreased among chicken (7.83per cent), wheat flour (3.76per cent) and vegetables (3.54per cent). Among non-food which increased included electricity charges (51.80per cent), motor fuel (37.13per cent), footwear (8.82per cent), stationery (8.29per cent), construction input items (5.26per cent), motor vehicle accessories (4.40per cent), plastic products (3.87per cent), washing soap/detergents/matchbox (3.80per cent) and carpets (3.03per cent).

YoY basis, top few commodities which varied from the corresponding month of previous year i.e. June 2021 are among food which increased are onions (124.30per cent), tomatoes (121.72per cent), mustard oil (81.82per cent), vegetable ghee (76.71per cent), masoor (74.32per cent), cooking oil (70.8per cent), gram whole (57.49per cent), chicken (47.52per cent), fruits (38.63per cent), pulse gram (31.95per cent), wheat (31.86per cent), meat (26.08per cent), rice (25.9per cent), besan (24.96per cent), beans (21.74per cent) and milk (21.29per cent) and decreased among condiments and spices (20.11per cent), moong (18.46per cent), and sugar (11.28per cent)

Among non-food which increased are motor fuel (95.74per cent), liquefied hydrocarbons (60.95per cent), electricity charges (34.65per cent), stationery (30.75per cent), cleaning and laundering (30.25per cent), washing soap/detergents/match-box (22.63per cent), motor vehicle accessories (21.9per cent), plastic products (20.68per cent), footwear (19.33per cent), household equipment (18.92per cent), construction input items (18.35per cent), and cotton cloth (15.71per cent).

The top few commodities, which varied from the previous month and contributed to rural CPI and which increased among food items are tomatoes (27.70per cent), potatoes (25.85per cent), eggs (19.96per cent), cooking oil (18.27per cent), vegetable ghee (17.16per cent), masoor (14.47per cent), mustard oil (13.24per cent), gram whole (11.75per cent), pulse gram (11.14per cent), wheat (9.83per cent), rice (9.75per cent), onions (8.75per cent), besan (8.36per cent), milk (7.19per cent), pulse mash (7.13per cent), moong (5.14per cent) and sugar (2.30per cent) and decreased among chicken (11.10per cent), wheat flour (4.01per cent), fruits (3.54per cent), and vegetables (0.33per cent)

Among non-food items which increased are electricity charges (51.80per cent), motor fuels (40.05per cent), construction input items (8.97per cent), stationery (6.14per cent), motor vehicles accessories (6.13per cent), cleaning and laundering (5.14per cent), liquefied hydrocarbons (4.43per cent), solid fuel (3.71per cent), furniture and furnishing (3.62per cent), tailoring (3.25per cent), and woolen cloth (3.11per cent).

YoY, top few commodities which varied from the corresponding month of previous year i.e. June 2021 among food which increased are onions (175.59per cent), tomatoes (149.57per cent), cooking oil (88.28per cent), vegetable ghee (86.34per cent), mustard oil (78.06per cent), masoor (73.93per cent), gram whole (65.36per cent), fruits (40.93per cent), chicken (33.62per cent), wheat (30.22per cent), vegetables (27.27per cent), pulse gram (27.10per cent), besan (26.41per cent), meat (26.38per cent), beans (25.41per cent), rice (24.83per cent), milk (19.66per cent) and pulse mash (17.77per cent) and decreased among moong (14.64per cent), condiments and spices (11.58per cent), sugar (10.3per cent), and gur (0.98per cent). Among non-food, which increased include motor fuels (99.44per cent), liquefied hydrocarbons (63.49per cent), electricity charges (34.65per cent), cleaning and laundering (28.36per cent), construction input items (28.34per cent), motor vehicles accessories (26.48per cent), stationery (21.56per cent), solid fuel (20.19per cent), hosiery (19.16per cent), furniture and furnishing (18.94per cent), household equipment (17.62per cent), plastic products (17.37per cent) and readymade garments (15.02per cent).

Top few commodities which varied from the previous month and contributed to the WPI inflation and increased included increased are diesel oil (57.36per cent), potatoes (56.51per cent), kerosene oil (50.83per cent), motor spirit (44.85per cent), footwear (41.34per cent), lighting equipment (31.88per cent), glass sheets (25.73per cent), eggs (24.49per cent), vegetable ghee (19.25per cent), electric wires (18.28per cent), vegetable oil (17.5per cent), milk (17.09per cent), maize (16.13per cent), coal (13.97per cent), wheat (13.17per cent), steel bar and sheets (11.02per cent), oil seeds (10.85per cent), pulses (10.75per cent) and cement (10.17per cent) and decreased among poultry (8.73per cent), spices (7.43per cent), jowar (6.86per cent), and stimulant and spice crops (5.42per cent).

YoY, top few commodities which varied from the previous year, which increased include kerosene oil (142.97per cent), diesel oil (130.8per cent), chuff cutter (129.36per cent), concrete mixture (123.42per cent), furnace oil (118.13per cent), motor spirit (109.78per cent), vegetable ghee (93.36per cent), oil seeds (80.77per cent), coal (79.42per cent), chemicals (72.32per cent), cultivators (68.18per cent), fibre crops (68.13per cent), vegetable oil (63.18per cent), bed foam (59.06per cent), pulses (52.76per cent), poultry (51.52per cent), cement (48.85per cent), steel bar and sheets (48.61per cent), fertilizers (48.34per cent), air conditioners (46.09per cent) and vegetables (41.60per cent) and decreased among stimulant and spice crops (44.39per cent), spices (40.58per cent), bajra (12.31per cent), and sugar (9.28per cent).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022