Bilawal opens mango festival to mark ‘Pakistan at 75’ celebrations

Recorder Report 02 Jul, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari kicked off the 75th anniversary celebrations of Pakistan’s independence by inaugurating a “Mango Festival”, here on Friday, urging foreign diplomats to ensure that Pakistani mangoes with different varieties and unique tastes reach their citizens through exports.

Addressing the mango festival, organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in partnership with Serena Hotels under the umbrella of “Pakistan at 75”, the foreign minister said that Pakistani mangoes are the best and the sweetest ones in the world.

The event was aimed at focusing on projecting Pakistan’s culinary and agrarian expertise linked to the production of more than 100 varieties of mangoes that are exported all over the world.

Bilawal called for working together with the international community to ensure that all citizens of the global community can have access to this treasure of Pakistani mangoes.

“Pakistani mangoes are the best in the world and we would want this treasure of Pakistan to be going across the world so that the people enjoy it”, he added.

“Mangoes have played an important part in Pakistan’s diplomacy and we are famous for our mango diplomacy. We believe that Pakistani mangoes are the best mangoes in the world”, he added.

He stated that soon after assuming the charge of foreign minister, he sent mangoes grown in his family’s farmhouse to his counterparts from all the countries that have diplomatic relations with Pakistan.

He said that it was important to share this treasure of Pakistan internationally.

Pakistan produces over 200 varieties of mangoes such as Sindhri, Gulabkhas, Neelum, Chaunsa, Langra, Dussehri, Anwar Ratol, Lal Badshah, Shan-e-Khuda, Maldaetc which were on display at the festival.

