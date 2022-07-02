PM launches ‘Innovation Hub’ programme

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Friday, formally launched the “Innovation Hub” programme and stated that the government would work with coordinated commitments for making new ideas proposed by the people in policy-making.

Addressing the participants on the occasion, the prime minister said that this is a very innovative programme which is being launched to solicit expert advice, input and contribution from domestic and foreign Pakistanis.

He said that the latest expertise and research had great value in today’s world and this initiative is being launched to fulfil this gap and he would personally monitor it. Sound and solid suggestions would be welcomed to fulfil the requirements of the latest time.

He was informed that this initiative was being launched to putting public back in public policy and the public would submit their ideas that would be presented to the policy panel and selected ideas would be presented to the prime minister and in this regard, a programme would be launched at state-owned TV channel.

The participants, especially youths also gave their views and input to the prime minister about public policy.

The establishment of the “Innovation Hub” will also play an important role in harmonizing policy making with the needs of the country.

