Pakistan Junior League gets PTV Sports’ boost

LAHORE: The Pakistan Junior League got a positive shot in the arm when the state-owned PTV Sports threw its weight behind the first-of-its-kind event that is aimed at providing opportunities to the talented teenagers to demonstrate their skills in a franchise-based tournament, which will ultimately benefit Pakistan cricket.

In a high-powered meeting held earlier this week in Islamabad, PTV Sports reiterated its commitment to supporting Pakistan cricket and, in this regard, promised to fully back the Pakistan Junior League. PTV Sports will be televising all matches, which will be played in Lahore in October.

PCB Chief Executive Faisal Hasnain said, “Cricket unites our nation and in this background, the PCB was delighted by the assurances and commitments from PTV Sports, which is our national broadcast asset and by far, has the widest and biggest reach and audience.

Their support in showcasing our future stars will significantly enhance the profile of the tournament and help the PCB to introduce highly-talented teenagers to the country through PTV Sports’ broadcast coverage.

