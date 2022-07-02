District South & Lyari: KW&SB vice chief for solving water, drainage problems

KARACHI: Vice Chairman Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KW&SB) Syed Najmi Alam on Friday said that water supply and drainage problems in District South and Lyari should be solved immediately.

While chairing a meeting, he directed the board officials that all machinery including sewerage cleaning machines, and de-watering pumps should be activated in the ongoing monsoon season.

The meeting was held at Chairman Secretariat Karsaz regarding water supply and drainage issues in District South and Lyari.

Najmi Alam instructed the officers to immediately resolve all the issues of water supply and drainage in District South and Lyari.

He directed all the chief engineers to review the performance of their respective Superintendent Engineers and Executive Engineers and their subordinates. No negligence of any kind will be tolerated.

