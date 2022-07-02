ANL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.73%)
ASC 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.51%)
ASL 11.24 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.27%)
AVN 78.01 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.53%)
BOP 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.04%)
CNERGY 5.41 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.5%)
FFL 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.42%)
FNEL 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.03%)
GGGL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.89%)
GGL 16.78 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.51%)
GTECH 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (6.9%)
HUMNL 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
KEL 2.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.33%)
KOSM 3.46 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (7.79%)
MLCF 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.56%)
PACE 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.33%)
PIBTL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.86%)
PRL 18.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.89%)
PTC 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.58%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.71%)
SNGP 34.75 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.37%)
TELE 10.94 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.2%)
TPL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.52%)
TPLP 20.49 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.69%)
TREET 29.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.86%)
TRG 77.50 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.51%)
UNITY 20.36 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.55%)
WAVES 12.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.01%)
YOUW 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (10.42%)
BR100 4,137 Increased By 36.3 (0.88%)
BR30 15,237 Increased By 211.2 (1.41%)
KSE100 41,734 Increased By 192.7 (0.46%)
KSE30 15,891 Increased By 85.6 (0.54%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Death toll from northeast India landslide rises to 20

AFP 02 Jul, 2022

GUWAHATI: Rescuers in India’s northeast have recovered 20 bodies from the site of a landslide that buried a railway construction camp, the army said Friday, after a second day of search efforts.

Security forces and disaster relief teams are still racing to rescue dozens more feared trapped under debris at the site of the incident in Manipur state.

Most victims were reserve soldiers from the Territorial Army who had been working on the railway project.

An army statement said that 18 people had been safely recovered so far, while 15 reservists and 29 civilians were still missing.

A rescue team was digging through mud and removing boulders in the search for more survivors, army spokesman Sumit Kumar Sharma said.

“The loss of lives, including our armed forces personnel is deeply saddening,” Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh wrote on Twitter.

India’s remote northeast has been pummelled by heavy rainfall in recent weeks, triggering landslides and floods.

Dozens were killed in the region after flooding last month, with relentless rains causing landslides and inundating homes.

Earlier this year, at least 10 people, including a four-year-old child, were killed in floods and landslides after unusually heavy rains hit several parts of India.

Experts say climate change is increasing the number of extreme weather events around the world, with damming, deforestation and development projects in India exacerbating the human toll.

Territorial Army Sumit Kumar Sharma N. Biren Singh

Comments

1000 characters

Death toll from northeast India landslide rises to 20

June CPI inflation spikes to 21.32pc YoY

Staff-level deal with IMF in a few days: minister

Budgetary measures: FBR issues notifications

KE urges SSGCL to supply up to 70mmcfd of gas

Imran blasts govt for not buying cheap Russian oil

Dastgir blames PTI govt for electricity shortages

Govt looking for best options to cut loadshedding, says PM

SPI up 3.63pc WoW

Forecast: spell of heavy rains to hit Karachi today

Global money transfers: ECs to deduct tax on payment of fee to operators

Read more stories