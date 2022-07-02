ANL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.73%)
PMEX daily trading report

Recorder Report 02 Jul, 2022

KARACHI: On Thursday at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 19.630 billion and the number of lots traded at 19,318.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 7.178 billion, followed by NSDQ 100 (PKR 3.284 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 3.142 billion), Currencies through COTS (PKR 2.146 billion), Silver (PKR 1.542 billion), Platinum (PKR 593.842 million), DJ (PKR 533.754 million), SP 500 (PKR 508.854 million), Natural Gas (PKR 404.176 million), Copper (PKR 148.909 million), Palladium (PKR 117.604 million), Japan Equity (PKR 21.675 million), Brent (PKR 1.374 million). In Agricultural Commodities, 6 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 6.014 million were traded.

