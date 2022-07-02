WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
July 1, 2022
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
Currency 30-Jun-22 29-Jun-22 28-Jun-22 27-Jun-22
Chinese yuan 0.112496 0.111938 0.111912 0.111819
Euro 0.782282 0.789041 0.790306 0.790412
Japanese yen 0.005512 0.005512 0.005525 0.005555
U.K. pound 0.911972 0.91212 0.916025 0.917699
U.S. dollar 0.753136 0.750253 0.748325 0.747647
Algerian dinar 0.005149 0.005142 0.005143 0.005139
Australian dollar 0.518835 0.517525 0.51844 0.518119
Botswana pula 0.060929 0.061071 0.061438 0.061382
Brazilian real 0.1438 0.143556 0.143431 0.143205
Brunei dollar 0.541124 0.540684 0.540112 0.539506
Canadian dollar 0.584461 0.582585 0.58172 0.580156
Chilean peso 0.000819 0.000829 0.000821
Czech koruna 0.031617 0.031896 0.031958 0.031962
Danish krone 0.105157 0.106065 0.106233 0.106227
Indian rupee 0.00954 0.009504 0.009509 0.00955
Israeli New Shekel 0.215182 0.217465 0.21779 0.22009
Korean won 0.000583 0.000584 0.000582 0.000575
Kuwaiti dinar 2.45561 2.44821 2.44311 2.4409
Malaysian ringgit 0.169688
Mauritian rupee 0.016627 0.016677 0.016661 0.016663
Mexican peso 0.037407 0.037244 0.037445 0.037609
New Zealand dollar 0.467961 0.469021 0.471183 0.471653
Norwegian krone 0.075594 0.076558 0.076454 0.075943
Omani rial 1.95874 1.95124 1.94623 1.94447
Peruvian sol 0.198495 0.197633
Philippine peso 0.013688 0.013702 0.01361 0.013634
Polish zloty 0.168017 0.168471 0.168629 0.168507
Qatari riyal 0.206905 0.206113 0.205584 0.205398
Russian ruble 0.014342 0.014665 0.014127 0.01401
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.200836 0.200067 0.199553 0.199373
Singapore dollar 0.541124 0.540684 0.540112 0.539506
South African rand 0.046029 0.04664 0.046786 0.047012
Swedish krona 0.073697 0.073734 0.074454 0.074244
Swiss franc 0.785089 0.78891 0.782767 0.780181
Thai baht 0.021343 0.021391 0.021224 0.02111
Trinidadian dollar 0.111524 0.110979 0.110763 0.110496
U.A.E. dirham 0.205074 0.204289 0.203764 0.20358
Uruguayan peso 0.018893 0.019009 0.019152 0.018938
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
