WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== July 1, 2022 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 30-Jun-22 29-Jun-22 28-Jun-22 27-Jun-22 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.112496 0.111938 0.111912 0.111819 Euro 0.782282 0.789041 0.790306 0.790412 Japanese yen 0.005512 0.005512 0.005525 0.005555 U.K. pound 0.911972 0.91212 0.916025 0.917699 U.S. dollar 0.753136 0.750253 0.748325 0.747647 Algerian dinar 0.005149 0.005142 0.005143 0.005139 Australian dollar 0.518835 0.517525 0.51844 0.518119 Botswana pula 0.060929 0.061071 0.061438 0.061382 Brazilian real 0.1438 0.143556 0.143431 0.143205 Brunei dollar 0.541124 0.540684 0.540112 0.539506 Canadian dollar 0.584461 0.582585 0.58172 0.580156 Chilean peso 0.000819 0.000829 0.000821 Czech koruna 0.031617 0.031896 0.031958 0.031962 Danish krone 0.105157 0.106065 0.106233 0.106227 Indian rupee 0.00954 0.009504 0.009509 0.00955 Israeli New Shekel 0.215182 0.217465 0.21779 0.22009 Korean won 0.000583 0.000584 0.000582 0.000575 Kuwaiti dinar 2.45561 2.44821 2.44311 2.4409 Malaysian ringgit 0.169688 Mauritian rupee 0.016627 0.016677 0.016661 0.016663 Mexican peso 0.037407 0.037244 0.037445 0.037609 New Zealand dollar 0.467961 0.469021 0.471183 0.471653 Norwegian krone 0.075594 0.076558 0.076454 0.075943 Omani rial 1.95874 1.95124 1.94623 1.94447 Peruvian sol 0.198495 0.197633 Philippine peso 0.013688 0.013702 0.01361 0.013634 Polish zloty 0.168017 0.168471 0.168629 0.168507 Qatari riyal 0.206905 0.206113 0.205584 0.205398 Russian ruble 0.014342 0.014665 0.014127 0.01401 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.200836 0.200067 0.199553 0.199373 Singapore dollar 0.541124 0.540684 0.540112 0.539506 South African rand 0.046029 0.04664 0.046786 0.047012 Swedish krona 0.073697 0.073734 0.074454 0.074244 Swiss franc 0.785089 0.78891 0.782767 0.780181 Thai baht 0.021343 0.021391 0.021224 0.02111 Trinidadian dollar 0.111524 0.110979 0.110763 0.110496 U.A.E. dirham 0.205074 0.204289 0.203764 0.20358 Uruguayan peso 0.018893 0.019009 0.019152 0.018938 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

