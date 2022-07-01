ANL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.73%)
Sports

Sri Lanka’s Mathews out with Covid as first Test resumes

AFP 01 Jul, 2022

GALLE: Sri Lanka’s Angelo Mathews has been ruled out of the first Test against Australia due to Covid-19 but Friday’s third day otherwise began on schedule in Galle.

Batsman Oshada Fernando took the field to replace Mathews for the first match of the two-Test series.

Mathews “has been isolated from the rest of the team members and is following covid-19 protocols,” a Sri Lanka Cricket statement said.

Mathews will be in isolation for five days.

Green, Khawaja put Australia on top in Galle Test

Sri Lanka bowled out Australia for 321 in the second over of the day after the tourists resumed on 313-8.

The hosts began their second innings 109 runs behind Australia.

Angelo Mathews Sri Lanka vs australia

