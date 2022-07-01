ANL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.73%)
Pakistan

Imran urges SC to issue stay order

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan on Thursday requested the...
NNI Updated 01 Jul, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Thursday requested the Supreme Court to issue a restraining order against the decision of the Lahore High Court regarding tomorrow's election for Punjab CM slot.

Giving policy statement on the constitutional crisis in Punjab, he said, “I want to congratulate nation because we all knew that the election of the Chief Minister of Punjab was unconstitutional and Hamza Sharif had no right to be the chief executive of the province for so long.”

Commenting on the verdict pronounced by Lahore High Court (LHC) regarding the election of Punjab Chief Minister slot, Imran Khan said that there is no clarification in this decision and also expressed fear of constitutional crisis to deepen if the clarification does not come and under which law Hamza Shahbaz can remain CM.

LHC hints at ordering new election for post of Punjab CM

The PTI chairman appealed the apex court issue stay order on tomorrow’s election, adding that our six members are in Saudi Arabia for Hajj pilgrimage.

The former PM also raised question on the fairness of elections under Hamza Shahbaz and said that the LHC verdict proved that Hamza Shahbaz was an unconstitutional CM.

LHC SC CM Punjab Imran Khan Hamza Shahbaz

