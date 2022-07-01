32.58pc less urea supply to Punjab recorded in May

LAHORE: Urea supplies to the Punjab province remained 32.58 percent less than the requirement assessed for the month of May 2022 as supplies were recorded at 269,695 metric tons against the demand of 400,000 metric tons.

Sources in the Punjab agriculture department told Business Recorder on Thursday that urea supplies during the 29 days of the current month, June 2022, were recorded at 455,546 metric tons against the requirement of 470,000 metric tons.

They said problems in supplies and market turbulence recorded in first week of May when plants closed but streamlined afterwards. Urea prices increased by companies raised farmers’ concerns and special action was started under the Ministry of Industries & Production (MOIP) instructions to correct the market.

The sources said after 9th of May, 2002, a fine of Rs20.377 million was imposed on hoarders and those found over-charging in fertilizers with 258 FIRs launched and 67 arrests. Earlier, during the year 2022, while taking action against fertilizer hoarding, high pricing, on-spot fine and arrests were made.

Meanwhile, at a meeting arranged by the provincial agriculture department at the MNS Agricultural University Multan, stakeholders were asked to play their role in restoring cotton crop so that its production can be increased which is essential both for the farmers and the national economy.

Secretary Agriculture Punjab Asadullah Khan chaired the video link which was attended by the Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ali Atil, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asif Ali, Additional Secretary Agriculture (Task Force) Imtiaz Ahmed Warraich, Director General Agriculture (Extension) Dr Muhammad Anjum Ali, Director General (Paste Warning) Rana Fakir Ahmed, Director Cotton Dr Saghir Ahmed, Chaudhry Muhammad Anwar, Khalid Khokhar, Khalid Bukhari, Rana Muhammad Iftikhar among others.

Speaking on the occasion, the agriculture secretary Punjab said that the important phase of cotton crop as it is bearing fruit and on the other hand the chances of attack of harmful pests and diseases are also increasing. Therefore, cotton farmers should put pest attack below the economic limit of damage with better management.

The agriculture secretary, Punjab, directed the agriculture (extension and paste warning) staff to expedite their field activities so that timely advisory services can be provided to the farmers. Cotton meetings should be held regularly for technical guidance of farmers in this regard.

Speaking on the occasion, Agriculture Secretary South Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel said last year 121 exhibition plots were set up in South Punjab which reduced the cost of production of cotton growers and the average production per acre was 34.22 min while the average production per acre from fields not implementing IPM model was 19.64 min. He further said that despite overall water scarcity, the area under cotton cultivation has increased for which field activities have also been further increased so that departmental message can be conveyed to every farmer.

