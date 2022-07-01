IT park project worth Rs1bn approved for University of Balochistan

ISLAMABAD: The government has approved IT park project of one billion rupees for the University of Balochistan.

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Agha Hassan Baloch met with Federal Minister for Information Technology Syed Aminul Haque at his office in the Ministry of Information Technology Islamabad.

In the meeting, the IT Park project at the University of Balochistan and the provision of fibre optic cable for Tehsil Wadh of District Khuzdar were discussed.

Haque said that on the suggestion of Baloch the IT park project is approved for the University of Balochistan. The cost for the said project will be around one billion rupees.

Baloch said that an IT park is a necessity for the students of Balochistan so that they could get the maximum benefit from it. The Federal Minister for Information Technology assured that the cornerstone of the one billion IT Park project would soon be laid at the University of Balochistan.

Baloch stressed the provision of fibre optic in the Wadh area of District Khuzdar of Balochistan as soon as possible. Baloch appreciated the cooperation of the Federal Minister for Information Technology in this regard and invited him to the ground-breaking ceremony of the IT Park.

