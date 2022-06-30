ANL 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
Sports

Bangladesh call up Taskin, Mehidy for Windies T20s

AFP 30 Jun, 2022

DHAKA: Bangladesh on Thursday called up fast bowler Taskin Ahmed and off-spinner Mehidy Hasan for the three-match Twenty20 international series against the West Indies in Dominica from July 2.

Taskin picked up eight wickets in three matches against South Africa in April until he aggravated an old shoulder injury.

He was already named in the squad for the one-day series in the West Indies starting July 10, but the Bangladesh Cricket Board said he will return earlier.

Mehidy has not played a T20 international since December 2018 but has been a regular in Tests and ODIs for Bangladesh.

Bangladesh has been hit hard by injuries in the West Indies, missing pacer Shohidul Islam, batsman Yasir Ali and all-rounder Mohammad Saifuddin.

West Indies sweep Bangladesh with 10-wicket rout in second Test

The first two T20Is will be held in Dominica on July 2 and 3 while the third will be held in Guyana on July 7.

Guyana will host all three ODIs, respectively on July 10, 13 and 16.

T20 Squad: Mahmudullah Riyad (capt), Munim Shahriar, Liton Das, Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Mehidy Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed.

Bangladesh Taskin Ahmed Mehidy Hasan Windies T20s

