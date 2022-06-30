ANL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
ASC 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
ASL 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
AVN 78.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.24%)
BOP 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
FFL 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.9%)
FNEL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.68%)
GGGL 11.12 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.54%)
GGL 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.42%)
GTECH 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.26%)
HUMNL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.84%)
KEL 3.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.62%)
KOSM 3.23 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (6.25%)
MLCF 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.37%)
PACE 3.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.67%)
PIBTL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PRL 18.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.44%)
PTC 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.59%)
SNGP 34.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.32%)
TELE 10.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.36%)
TPL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.99%)
TPLP 20.30 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.3%)
TREET 29.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.81%)
TRG 78.25 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.56%)
UNITY 20.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.4%)
WAVES 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.39%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.73%)
YOUW 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.08%)
BR100 4,095 Increased By 16.1 (0.39%)
BR30 15,162 Increased By 40.6 (0.27%)
KSE100 41,441 Increased By 143 (0.35%)
KSE30 15,772 Increased By 75.7 (0.48%)
Jun 30, 2022
Jun 30, 2022
JGB yields fall as investors await BOJ’s bond-buying plans

Reuters 30 Jun, 2022

TOKYO: Japanese government bond yields fell on Thursday, as investors awaited the Bank of Japan’s bond-buying plans for the July-September period due later in the day for which expectations were divided.

Focus is on whether the central bank will boost the amount of bonds with longer maturities it would offer to buy, as yields on the longer ends this week rose to their highest in more than six years.

“Unless the BOJ boosts the amounts of longer-ended bonds it would offer to buy, there will be an ongoing upward pressure on the 10-year bond yields,” said a market participant at a domestic brokerage.

JGB yields track US peers higher, equities rally weigh

“The BOJ will end up buying a large amount of the bonds.”

But another market participant at a different domestic brokerage said the central bank would maintain the amount because yields on overseas bonds have been falling.

US Treasury yields declined for a second consecutive day on Wednesday as the market took a cool view of the Federal Reserve’s ability to corral inflation without throwing the economy into recession.

The 20-year JGB yield fell 2 basis points to 0.890% and the 30-year JGB yield fell 3.5 basis points to 1.235%.

The 40-year JGB yield fell 4 basis points to 1.335%. Yields on shorter-ends also fell, with the two-year JGB yield falling 1 basis point to -0.060%.

The five-year yield fell 1.5 basis points to 0.020%. Benchmark 10-year JGB futures rose 0.06 point to 148.69, with a trading volume of 8,517 lots.

The 10-year JGB yield was flat at 0.225%.

Bank of Japan Japanese government bond

