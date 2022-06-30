ANL 10.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.68%)
ASC 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.88%)
ASL 11.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 77.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.74%)
BOP 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
CNERGY 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
FFL 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
FNEL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
GGGL 11.19 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.18%)
GGL 16.58 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.3%)
GTECH 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.02%)
HUMNL 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.26%)
KEL 3.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.97%)
KOSM 3.23 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (6.25%)
MLCF 27.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.26%)
PACE 3.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.67%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.49%)
PRL 17.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.87%)
PTC 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
SILK 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.31%)
SNGP 34.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.06%)
TELE 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
TPL 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.44%)
TPLP 19.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.25%)
TREET 29.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.41%)
TRG 76.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.25%)
UNITY 20.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.44%)
WAVES 12.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.73%)
YOUW 4.94 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.92%)
BR100 4,105 Increased By 26.1 (0.64%)
BR30 15,111 Decreased By -10.5 (-0.07%)
KSE100 41,455 Increased By 157.4 (0.38%)
KSE30 15,777 Increased By 80.5 (0.51%)
Gold set for worst quarter in five as dollar dominates

Reuters 30 Jun, 2022

Gold was mostly quiet on Thursday, but faced its worst quarter since early 2021, as a remarkable showing from the dollar kept investors away, with bullion’s outlook clouded by top central banks adopting aggressive tactics against stubborn inflation.

Spot gold was flat at $1,817.07 per ounce by 0339 GMT. US gold futures edged up 0.1% to $1,819.70.

Gold prices, set to drop for a third straight month, have fallen about 6.2% this quarter.

A combination of rising yields and US dollar have played their part of gold underperformance, City Index senior market analyst Matt Simpson said, but noted that gold priced in other currencies hadn’t performed too badly.

Rate hike bets subdue gold even as slowdown fears mount

The US dollar hovered near recent two-decade peaks, and could record its best quarter in over five years, making gold more expensive for buyers holding other currencies.

Bringing down high inflation around the world will be painful and could even crash growth, but must be done quickly to prevent rapid price growth from becoming entrenched, the world’s top central bank chiefs said on Wednesday.

Higher bond yields and interest rate hikes by central banks to fight inflation raise the opportunity cost of holding bullion, which yields no interest.

Bullion’s performance in the second quarter erases gains made earlier in the year as a spiralling Ukraine-Russia conflict lifted demand for the safe haven, with prices back around levels they started 2022 at - just above $1,800.

Looking forward, the bias will become increasingly bearish as rate hikes continue to come through and bring down inflation expectations, Ilya Spivak, a currency strategist at DailyFX said, adding that $1,780-$1,790 is a critical support level.

Spot silver was up 0.1% at $20.72 per ounce, platinum was flat at $916.66, and palladium gained 1.2% to $1,986.21. However, they were all still headed for monthly and quarterly losses.

