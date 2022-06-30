Shanghai stocks end with gains, Hong Kong slips

HONG KONG: Mainland Chinese markets rose Thursday as forecast beating data on the services sector lifted economic recovery hopes, though Hong Kong extended losses on worries about US interest rate hikes and surging inflation.

The Shanghai Composite Index rose 1.10 percent, or 37.10 points, to 3,398.62, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange climbed 1.35 percent, or 29.64 points, to 2,224.15.

Hong Kong, Shanghai stocks rally on China quarantine move

The Hang Seng Index shed 0.62 percent, or 137.10 points, to 21,859.79.