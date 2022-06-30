ANL 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
ASC 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
ASL 10.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.88%)
AVN 77.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1%)
BOP 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
CNERGY 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.74%)
FFL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
FNEL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.68%)
GGGL 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
GGL 16.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GTECH 8.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
KEL 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.91%)
KOSM 3.21 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (5.59%)
MLCF 27.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PACE 3.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.14%)
PRL 17.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.65%)
PTC 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.71%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.86%)
SNGP 34.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.38%)
TELE 10.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.99%)
TPL 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
TPLP 20.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.55%)
TREET 29.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.19%)
TRG 77.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.08%)
UNITY 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.94%)
WAVES 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.79%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.92%)
YOUW 4.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.96%)
BR100 4,101 Increased By 22 (0.54%)
BR30 15,026 Decreased By -95.4 (-0.63%)
KSE100 41,541 Increased By 243.1 (0.59%)
KSE30 15,805 Increased By 108.4 (0.69%)
Shanghai stocks end with gains, Hong Kong slips

AFP Updated 30 Jun, 2022

HONG KONG: Mainland Chinese markets rose Thursday as forecast beating data on the services sector lifted economic recovery hopes, though Hong Kong extended losses on worries about US interest rate hikes and surging inflation.

The Shanghai Composite Index rose 1.10 percent, or 37.10 points, to 3,398.62, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange climbed 1.35 percent, or 29.64 points, to 2,224.15.

Hong Kong, Shanghai stocks rally on China quarantine move

The Hang Seng Index shed 0.62 percent, or 137.10 points, to 21,859.79.

Hong Kong stocks

