Pakistan values China’s role in global and regional affairs, says COAS

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Genral Qamar Javed Bajwa said on Wednesday that Pakistan values China’s role in global and regional affairs and we look forward to enhance our strategic partnership.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the COAS said this in his meeting with Member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and Director of the Central Commission on Foreign Affairs of the CPC Yang Jiechi who called on him at GHQ.

During the meeting, matters pertaining to mutual interests, defence collaboration, progress on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and regional security came under discussion.

The army chief reiterated that Pakistan remains committed to cooperate with its international partners for peace and stability in the region.

The visiting dignitary thanked the COAS for special measures taken for provision of safe and secure environment for Chinese personnel employed on various projects in Pakistan and efforts towards regional stability.

Yang Jiechi also assured to play his role for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.