India asks social media firms to remove content justifying killing of a Hindu

MUMBAI: India has asked social media platforms to immediately remove content that encourages, glorifies or justifies the killing on Tuesday of a Hindu tailor, the government said.

A Hindu man was killed in his tailoring shop in a northwestern Indian town on Tuesday, and two machete-wielding Muslim men in a video claimed responsibility for it, raising tension in the area.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology said in a notice issued late on Wednesday that the removal of the content was necessary “to prevent any incitement and disruption of public order and to restore public peace and harmony.”