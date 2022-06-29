ANL 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.58%)
Pakistan

PTI will hold biggest public gathering in Islamabad's history on July 2: Imran Khan

  • Former premier says he was removed from office as a result of a foreign conspiracy
BR Web Desk Updated 29 Jun, 2022

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said on Wednesday that his party will hold the biggest public gathering in the history of Islamabad on July 2, Aaj News reported.

Addressing the workers' convention in Islamabad, the PTI chairman reiterated that he was removed from office as a result of a “foreign conspiracy.”

“Corrupt people have been imposed on us. The imposed government has been stealing from the public for 30 years,” he said.

Criticising the PML-N leadership, Imran Khan added that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his son Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz are involved in corruption cases worth Rs24 billion.

The PTI chief lambasted the government for skyrocketing inflation, saying that they had only come into power to shut down their cases.

“With amendments in the NAB laws, they have eliminated corruption cases worth Rs1,100 billion,” he noted.

Imran Khan said that his government never shifted the burden of global inflation to the people despite the International Monetary Fund (IMF)'s tough conditions and a weak economy.

"Those who held inflation march against the PTI government have induced historic inflation as they stepped into power," he said.

Earlier, former federal minister and PTI Central Secretary General Asad Umar said that the incumbent government is showing reluctance in allowing the PTI to hold jalsa at Parade Ground, Islamabad, on July 2.

In a statement, Asad Umar said that the ‘imported’ coalition government was afraid of former prime minister Imran Khan’s popularity among the people of Pakistan.

Asad Umar further said that the ‘imported’ rulers are afraid of elections and protest rallies.

