University of Wah holds ‘Management Career Expo-2022’

Press Release 29 Jun, 2022

WAH CANTT: Faculty of Management Sciences, University of Wah (UoW), organized ‘Management Career Expo-2022’. The aim of the event was to provide a platform to the graduating students and alumni for showcasing their academic capabilities and talents to the leading recruiters in the respective fields.

The event provided first-hand exposure and a great networking scaffold to the graduating students of the University with recruiters and employers for better understanding of the options available in the job market.

Prof Dr Jameel-Un Nabi, Vice Chancellor, University of Wah graced the occasion and stressed on establishing a strong industry-academia relationship, based on mutual interests, and emphasized on UoW’s ultimate objective to nurture future leaders, who can effectively contribute to socio-economic uplift of the society.

Representatives from 23 well-reputed organizations including Qaswa Technologies, Air Weapons Complex (AWC), Institute of Nursing-POF Hospital, Wah Industries Limited, Askari Securities Limited, Askari Bank Limited, Bank Alfalah, Graana.com, Nestle Pakistan Ltd, Pakistan Mercantile Exchange, Summit Bank, HBL Prestige, Dubai Islamic Bank, participated in the event.

Ahtesham Ali Raja, Programme Director NBEAC-HEC was the Chief Guest while Air Commodore Ali Nadeem (Retd), CEO Qaswa Technologies was the Guest of Honour. The worthy guests appreciated the efforts of Faculty of Management Sciences on successful organization of the event and stressed the need for arranging such industrial fairs as a means of employer-student interaction.

The Management Career Expo-2022 comprised different activities including employers’ branding, access to Graduate Directory for potential jobs, walk-in interviews, award ceremony and social networking among employers, faculty, and students. It is hoped that the event will achieved the desired objectives through its immaculate execution.

University of Wah graduating students Management Career Expo 2022 Prof Dr Jameel Un Nabi

