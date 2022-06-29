Load-shedding: KE explains reasons

KARACHI: As per KE’s spokesperson, “During last 24 hours, the average power supply to Karachi has been 2700 Megawatts, including an average of 1000 Megawatts received from the national grid. Due to the rise in temperature, the power demand has also surged because of which the power shortfall, which used to be 250 to 300 megawatts on average, has risen to an average of 400 to 500 megawatts.

The shortfall persists round the clock, and the utility is compelled to conduct load-shedding even during the night hours for which we deeply regret the inconvenience caused to our consumers.“

The spokesperson further added, “Power production is also adversely affected because of the shortage of fuel for power generation and the steep rise in its prices on a global scale. Due to the non-supply of indigenous gas, KE’s power plants having the capacity to produce 200 Megawatts, are also non-operational.

At the same time, because of the delay in the payment of Tariff Differential Subsidies (TDS) claims by the Government of Pakistan, the utility is also facing challenges in the procurement of fuel. In this regard, K-Electric has requested the Federal Government to release at least PKR 25 Billion on account of TDS. Currently, K-Electric is utilizing all available resources for power generation and is constantly in touch with the relevant organizations for the availability of fuel in the required quantity.”

