Modi visits UAE after row

DUBAI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday, just weeks after a top official’s remarks about the Holy Prophet (PBUH)set off anger in the Gulf.

Modi shared an embrace with UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who met the Indian leader at Abu Dhabi airport, according to a tweet by India’s foreign ministry spokesperson.

“I am touched by the special gesture of my brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, of coming to welcome me at Abu Dhabi airport. My gratitude to him,” Modi tweeted.

The one-day visit by Modi, who is heading back to India after attending the G7 summit in Germany, follows protests by Gulf states earlier this month after a spokesperson for his party made disparaging remarks about the Prophet Mohammed on TV.

The UAE and Saudi Arabia condemned the comments, while Qatar and Kuwait summoned their Indian ambassadors. One Kuwaiti supermarket took Indian goods off its shelves.

India’s foreign minister said Modi’s visit was to convey his sympathies to Sheikh Mohamed — whose brother, former president Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed, died in May — and his congratulations on taking over as leader.