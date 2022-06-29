Two Iranian translators held in case of French couple: mother

PARIS: Iran is holding two Iranians who worked as translators for a French couple detained in May, the mother of one of the detainees has said, urging their immediate release.

French teachers’ union official Cecile Kohler and her partner Jacques Paris have been under arrest in Iran since early May and stand accused by authorities of seeking to stir labour protests.

Anisha Asadollahi and her husband, Keyvan Mohtadi, who worked as translators for the French couple during their stay in Iran, have also now been under arrest for over one and a half months, Anisha Asadollahi’s mother said. The mother, who did not give her first name, said in a video message published by Netherlands-based Radio Zamaneh that Asadollahi and Mohdati had been arrested in a raid on their home in Tehran on May 9.

“It has been 48 days since my daughter’s arrest, 33 of which she spent in solitary confinement.