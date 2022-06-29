ANL 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.98%)
Pakistan

Miftah vows support to APCNGA

Recorder Report 29 Jun, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Miftah Ismail has a meeting with the All Pakistan CNG Association (APC delegation led by Ghiyas Paracha.

The finance minister assured them of full support for resolving issues of the CNG industry.

The chairman OGRA, the chairman FBR and senior officers from the Finance Division attended the meeting.

The delegation apprised the finance minister about issues being faced by the CNG sector.

The meeting also discussed the proposal for using CNG to reduce the import bill and minimize carbon emissions.

Ismail also asked why so far the CNG industry could not bring gas to fulfil its need and what were the obstacles in this regard.

He said it is unfortunate that the CNG industry was not facilitated to bring gas which can reduce the fuel import bill and support the country’s economy.

While briefing the federal finance minister about the problems of the CNG sector, the delegation requested the finance minister to allow and facilitate the CNG industry to bring LNG at own risk and experience to meet the needs of the CNG sector.

Paracha also requested to restore the gas supply to the CNG sector and immediately open the CNG stations of Punjab which are facing closure for the last seven months

It will save the public from the impact of rising oil prices in the international market.

The CNG is still a cheaper fuel and offered to provide 43 per cent and 55pc cheaper eco-friendly fuel in comparison with the price of gasoline.

