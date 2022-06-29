NATIONAL LOGISTICS DAY: Message from Tariq M. Chaudhry Group CEO / Chairman Dynamic World Wide Logistics Group

TEXT: June 28th will mark the fourth annual National Logistics Day 2022. It is the day to recognize and appreciate the importance of our logistics sector. I am proud to say that Dynamic World Wide Logistics Group has played a smart role in moving our industry to new heights. For an economy to progress Logistics plays a significant role. Logistics controls the flow of goods and services from origin to destination. This means that logistics has a huge impact on the movement of goods and how quickly they are available for the end consumer, which ultimately becomes a competitive edge for other businesses & directly impacts their performance as well. The logistics industry has grown rapidly over the last decade, with 40% of organizations now using 3PL and the industry has now estimated to be worth $750 billion globally.

