ANL 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.98%)
ASC 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.25%)
ASL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-5.04%)
AVN 79.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-2.06%)
BOP 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.55%)
FFL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.07%)
FNEL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.65%)
GGGL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.89%)
GGL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.25%)
GTECH 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.52%)
HUMNL 7.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.51%)
KEL 3.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.28%)
KOSM 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-3.17%)
MLCF 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.12%)
PACE 3.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.26%)
PIBTL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.98%)
PRL 18.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.11%)
PTC 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.27%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.68%)
SNGP 33.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.47%)
TELE 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.63%)
TPL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.09%)
TPLP 20.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.87%)
TREET 29.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.56%)
TRG 77.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.15%)
UNITY 20.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.51%)
WAVES 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.39%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.45%)
YOUW 4.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.24%)
BR100 4,112 Decreased By -48 (-1.15%)
BR30 15,168 Decreased By -219.4 (-1.43%)
KSE100 41,766 Decreased By -113 (-0.27%)
KSE30 15,934 Decreased By -75 (-0.47%)
Jun 29, 2022
Markets

Clearing Schedule for T+2 System

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange's Clearing Schedule for T+2 System....
Recorder Report 29 Jun, 2022

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange's Clearing Schedule for T+2 System.

=================================================
         CLEARING SCHEDULE FOR T+2 SYSTEM
        FOR THE MONTHS OF June & July 2022
=================================================
TRANSACTION  TRANSACTION  SETTLEMENT   SETTLEMENT
=================================================
-               -             -                 -
=================================================

NOTES:

If any necessity arises, the Pakistan Stock Exchange reserves the right to alter or vary the above dates.

In case any settlement is postponed for whatsoever reasons, the same shall take place on the next working day.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

T+2 System PSX Clearing Schedule for T+2 System

